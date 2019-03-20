- Above is new video of Becky Lynch revealing her first-ever Funko WWE Pop!, which was highly requested by fans. The figure will be released on Friday, August 9 but you can pre-order it for just $10.99 by clicking here.

- WWE stock was up 0.67% today, closing at $90.00 per share. Today's high was $90.81 and the low was $87.84.

- An interesting new tag team was victorious in their WWE NXT UK TV debut today. The Hunt, featuring Wild Boar and Primate, defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley, another recent addition to the division, which is currently led by NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Wild Boar, also known as Mike Hitchman, first debuted for WWE back in June 2018. Primate, also known as Jay Melrose, debuted for WWE back in November. Primate had retired in early 2018 after a nasty jaw injury. He returned to the ring in November and then made his debut for WWE.

Below are a few shots of Primate and Wild Boar getting the win today: