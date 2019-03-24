Lucha Underground and indie wrestling star, Ivelisse, has been using Twitter as of late to express her frustration with her contracted employer. The former two-time Trios Champion previously said that she has asked for her release from the company but continues to be denied, even claiming that she's being "held hostage" by LU.

In Ivelisse's most recent tweet of the situation, she questions why she is unable to work for Impact Wrestling if the two companies have been producing joint projects together. Casey Michael, owner of Squared Circle Sirens responded to Ivelisse's tweet, calling her out for a previous statement she made about Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard would actually add herself to the mix of messages, explaining to readers that Ivelisse once implied that a part of Blanchard's success is her father's doing.

Ivelisse began by writing, "Since the collaboration between brands, not once included in any of these joint projects, and when they did contact me out of the blue for a program, they canceled the night before I flew out for no reason whatsoever. Soooo uummmm, again, let me GO."

Casey would then respond with: "Maybe it's cause you s--t talked Tessa big time on an IG comment. I fail to see how everyone else on LU can work anywhere but they are "holding" Ivelisse."

Lastly, Tessa would add: "Her exact words to me were "I never had a family name, I had to work for everything I have from the streets."



I have dealt with people like that since I started and I am much stronger than those people."

Another Lucha Underground star, King Cuerno (aka El Hijo del Fantasma), previously took the time to file documents in Los Angeles against the El Rey Network and Lucha Underground's production Baba-G Productions. In it, Cuerno's lawyers claimed that LU's contracts "illegally restricting" wrestlers from finding work in wrestling is in violation of California law.

Documents sent to Pro Wrestling Sheet detailed how wrestlers under contract make money based on the shows they appear on, and it doesn't add up to much. You can see that statement below: