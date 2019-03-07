On a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE superstar and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently discussed his singles career compared to his tag team career, as well as what he feels will happen for him at this year's WrestleMania.

Throughout his career, Hardy has seen a lot of success in both his singles and tag career. He would talk about his biggest regret from his current singles run, as well as how he feels about teaming with his brother, Matt Hardy.

"It's always good to reunite with my brother, Matt," Hardy said. "If I could change anything, I would have my original theme song from '08-'09, No More Words, to where that Hardy Boys theme song would be way more special."

Hardy then goes on to talk about how he think having The Hardys' theme playing in their most recent reunion on SmackDown LIVE last Tuesday.

"For example, [last] week on SmackDown, it would have been so cool, but it is what it is."

The former WWE Champion also talks about how he sees him and Matt splitting up for singles careers as "something cool."

"So yeah, it's always cool to reunite with Matt, and it's cool how we can go our separate ways and be successful," Hardy said.

With the WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, on the horizon, Hardy would talk about what he feels he may be doing this year at MetLife Stadium. Hardy believes that he has a feeling that he could be facing current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

"I have got a really strong feeling about The Hardy Boys reuniting with us against The Usos at Mania," Hardy said. "I'm feeling that pretty big, [but] we'll see."

It will be interesting to see if this story develops into a prominent match at WrestleMania 35. Stay tuned to Wrestling INC. for all of the latest news regarding the biggest event of the year, taking place on on Sunday, April 7th from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.