Last night at a Memphis Grizzlies game, WWE Hall of Famers Jerry "The King" Lawler and Rikishi wrestled against Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell to become the new Grind City Tag Team Champions.

Buff Bagwell attempted to crack Lawler with a foreign object during the match, he missed and hit Steiner, allowing Lawler to pick up the win.

In the video above, Lawler and Rikishi would come out during the third quarter of the game to dance with the Memphis Grizzlies' Grizz Girls. The group danced to Too Cool's theme and Lawler wore a "Grandmaster Sexay" vest to honor his late son, Brian Christopher.