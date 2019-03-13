On March 7, 2019, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross applied for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Under Ross's business entity, J.R.'s Blackhat Enterprises, LLC, which also owns the intellectual property behind Ross's barbecue products, book, and stage shows, the professional wrestling veteran has applied to trademark 'The Voice Of Wrestling'.

According to Ross's application, the trademark is to be used for live and personal appearances, and podcasts, including video podcasts.

See Also Jim Ross Confirms Upcoming WWE Departure

This news comes hot off the heels of Ross's announcement that he will be parting ways with WWE at the end of March 2019. Moreover, in recent weeks, Ross has stated that he will likely begin a new podcasting project with pro wrestling superfan and entrepreneur Conrad Thompson, which will replace the current incarnation of Westwood One's Jim Ross Report.

"It's moving along well," Ross said of the new venture on The Jim Ross Report recently. "It looks as if, unless something happens in the 11th hour, it's going to be a go. If it goes like Conrad and I have strategized and gameplanned it, it will replace this format and I'll keep you posted on that. It'll replace this format and make it better, so I'm looking forward to that. Conrad has done a great job with Eric Bischoff and Tony Schiavone [on their respective podcasts]."