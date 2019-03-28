WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to Twitter this week and spoke out against WWE bringing race into Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania 35 storyline with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

JR wrote, "Race should never have been brought into the @TrueKofi storyline. It's a classic, underdog story. Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO."

One fan replied to JR's tweet and said he believes race is a big reason why Kofi's storyline resonated with fans. Ross responded, "Only because the racial component was so strongly introduced within the storyline....IMO."

Another fan pointed to how race, religion, politics and other "unnecessary bulls--t" has been a part of pro wrestling storylines for a long time, and how WWE is "on the right side of those topics (mostly)" these days. Ross responded, "I realize that, Chris. But that doesn't mean a short biz entity should attempt to voluntarily add race, religion or politics to a rasslin story. IMO"

Ross also said the numerous obstacles forced on Kofi is what made him an underdog in the feud with Bryan, nothing else.

See Also Jim Ross On The Main Reason Why He's Leaving WWE

You can see those tweets and a few more exchanges Ross had with fans over the topic below:

Race should never have been brought into the @TrueKofi storyline.



It's a classic, underdog story.



Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO.



Hope to see you #WrestlemaniaWeekend pic.twitter.com/JRjMRWcMPU — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

Only because the racial component was so strongly introduced within the storyline....IMO. https://t.co/WFyaUAffno — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

I realize that, Chris.

But that doesn't mean a short biz entity should attempt to voluntarily add race, religion or politics to a rasslin story. IMO https://t.co/NTsBHX3Uwx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

Because of numerous obstacles forced on Kofi. https://t.co/oTT5grLoT9 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

Many wrestling promotions have distastefully used race to sell tickets for decades.



That doesn't make it right, Joe.

Thanks for chiming in. https://t.co/yPCC4cAJEp — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

You miss the point in your haste to engage in an argument.



I simply expressed my opinion. https://t.co/cISBGMGg55 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

That certainly doesn't make it right. https://t.co/9CsFKptJ2w — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019

No...but what difference would it make?



If I was, I was doing as I was instructed but that certainly doesn't make it strategic in today's world. https://t.co/XKryfEfcNm — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019