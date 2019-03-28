WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to Twitter this week and spoke out against WWE bringing race into Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania 35 storyline with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.
JR wrote, "Race should never have been brought into the @TrueKofi storyline. It's a classic, underdog story. Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO."
One fan replied to JR's tweet and said he believes race is a big reason why Kofi's storyline resonated with fans. Ross responded, "Only because the racial component was so strongly introduced within the storyline....IMO."
Another fan pointed to how race, religion, politics and other "unnecessary bulls--t" has been a part of pro wrestling storylines for a long time, and how WWE is "on the right side of those topics (mostly)" these days. Ross responded, "I realize that, Chris. But that doesn't mean a short biz entity should attempt to voluntarily add race, religion or politics to a rasslin story. IMO"
Ross also said the numerous obstacles forced on Kofi is what made him an underdog in the feud with Bryan, nothing else.
You can see those tweets and a few more exchanges Ross had with fans over the topic below:
Race should never have been brought into the @TrueKofi storyline.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
It's a classic, underdog story.
Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO.
Hope to see you #WrestlemaniaWeekend pic.twitter.com/JRjMRWcMPU
Only because the racial component was so strongly introduced within the storyline....IMO. https://t.co/WFyaUAffno— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
I realize that, Chris.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
But that doesn't mean a short biz entity should attempt to voluntarily add race, religion or politics to a rasslin story. IMO https://t.co/NTsBHX3Uwx
Because of numerous obstacles forced on Kofi. https://t.co/oTT5grLoT9— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
Many wrestling promotions have distastefully used race to sell tickets for decades.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
That doesn't make it right, Joe.
Thanks for chiming in. https://t.co/yPCC4cAJEp
You miss the point in your haste to engage in an argument.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
I simply expressed my opinion. https://t.co/cISBGMGg55
That certainly doesn't make it right. https://t.co/9CsFKptJ2w— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
No...but what difference would it make?— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
If I was, I was doing as I was instructed but that certainly doesn't make it strategic in today's world. https://t.co/XKryfEfcNm
Fully aware of it Ben, likely before you were even born. ??— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
Nonetheless, I'd prefer to stay away from storyline re: race, religion and politics on TV Wrestling. Just my 2 cents. https://t.co/iLVso2kWa7