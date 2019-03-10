- Above is a look at the friendship between NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll who will go up against each other at NWA Crockett Cup on April 27.

- Joey Janela will be taking on former WCW star, Crowbar, at RescueMania: Never Forgotten in Rutherford, New Jersey on April 14. It's interesting to note after Janela injured his knee last year, he went to Crowbar's Raising the Bar Rehabilitation & Fitness office to rehabilitate his knee. Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Crowbar commented on helping Janela and how they will now face-off in the ring.

"Joey's wrestling future is extremely bright and unlimited right now and I look forward to being a small step on a long road of wrestling greatness ahead of him," Crowbar said. "In 2014, I was 41, in okay shape after being away from a while with two shot knees and we tore the house down. Joey's knee is fixed, I'm in great shape with two new knees, so, who knows what we're capable of! My goal as a wrestler and as the guy who rehabbed him is to have a great match that fans will be talking about while safely transitioning Joey back into the game. I can do that. To my knowledge a scenario like this has never and likely will never occur again in this crazy business, so it's pretty cool."

- Over the last two days the wXw 16 Carat Gold tournament took place in Germany. The first two rounds are complete with the semis and finals taking place later today. Going into the semis are WALTER, Lucky Kid, Ilja Dragunov, and Avalanche. Below are the results from day one and two.

Day One

* Veit Muller defeated Julian Pace, Kyle Fletcher, and Leon van Gasteren

* Axel Dieter Jr. defeated Marius al-Ani (First Round Match)

* Rey Fenix defeated Rey Horus (First Round Match)

* Shigehiro Irie defeated Chris Brookes (First Round Match)

* Lucky Kid defeated Timothy Thatcher (First Round Match)

* Avalanche defeated Jurn Simmons (First Round Match)

* Pentagon Jr. defeated Mark Davis (First Round Match)

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Daisuke Sekimoto (First Round Match)

* WALTER defeated David Starr (First Round Match)

Day Two

* Killer Kelly & Yuu defeated Wesna & Toni Storm

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Pentagon Jr. (Quarter-Final Match)

* Avalanche defeated Shigehiro Irie (Quarter-Final Match)

* Julian Pace defeated Rey Horus, Chris Brookes and Daisuke Sekimoto

* WALTER defeated Rey Fenix (Quarter-Final Match)

* Lucky Kid defeated Axel Dieter Jr. (Quarter-Final Match)

* Aussie Open defeated Jay-FK and RISE (c) – wXw Tag Team Championship Match

* Marius Al-Ani (c) defeated Alexander Wolfe – wXw Shotgun Championship

* Bobby Gunns defeated Absolute Andy (c) – wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship