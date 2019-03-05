- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Heavy Machinery after last night's WWE RAW Gauntlet Match win over The B Team, The Ascension and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins. Schreiber asked how satisfying the win was.

"Extremely satisfying. They got what they deserved. I know I'm a little sensitive, but I told them again and again, that me and Tucky are always coming," Otis said.

Tucker added, "We showed tonight that we're a brotherhood, that nobody can come between the two of us. And just because we like to go out there and entertain people, and have a good time, doesn't mean we're going to let people get away with saying bad or negative things about us. They found out that if you say mean things about my little brother, he's gonna doze you over and he's going to be ready to do that everyday from here forward. So, every team on RAW, every team on SmackDown, should be put on notice that Heavy Machinery is coming."

- The WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed to air at 6pm ET on the WWE Network this coming Sunday. The Fastlane pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET. The WWE Photo Shoot episode on AJ Styles is scheduled to premiere on the Network after Fastlane.

- John Cena will be signing copies of his "Elbow Grease" book for kids at Strand Book Store in Union Square, New York City on Friday, April 5th at 4pm ET. This is during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Cena announces the appearance in the video below, from the set of the "Playing with Fire" movie in Vancouver. Cena still does not have a WrestleMania 35 match as of this writing.