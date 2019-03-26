- Ricochet and Aleister Black moved one step closer to a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival after defeating the champs in a non-title match on this week's RAW. You can see video from that match above. A multi-team match for the RAW Tag Team Titles has been rumored for WrestleMania 35, but it looks like it could be The Revival defending against Black and Ricochet.

- As noted, WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents Colin Jost and Michael Che have joined Braun Strowman as the only entrants announced so far for the 6th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. The SNL co-stars were put into the battle royal to further the WrestleMania storyline with Strowman. WWE has a new poll asking fans who will be eliminated first in the match. As of this writing, 56% voted for Jost while 24% voted for Strowman and 20% voted for Che to go out first.

- John Cena took to Instagram after this week's WWE RAW and posted a photoshopped image of Baron Corbin's face on his body, facing off with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during their feud from years ago. You can see the post below.

Cena, who was rumored to be Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent for the Farewell Match until Corbin was announced, previously shared an Instagram post of a fan sign that read, "Baron Corbin Is A Dumpster Fire." There have been rumors on WWE changing Angle's final opponent due to negative feedback from fans, but Corbin vs. Angle is still scheduled as we go into next week's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW.