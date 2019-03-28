John Cena was spotted out on a date with a mystery woman in Canada this week, according to TMZ.

Cena has been in Vancouver to film the "Playing with Fire" movie. There's no word yet on what he will be doing at WWE's WrestleMania 35, if anything.

Cena and the unknown brunette were recently photographed by paparazzi while out on a four-hour dinner date. It was noted that they then went on a "pretty romantic" post-meal stroll around town.

This is Cena's first public date since breaking up with Nikki Bella last year. The timing of the public outing is interesting as it came less than a week after Nikki went public with dating former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram and the Total Bellas season 4 finale.

Below is a photo of Cena out with his date in Vancouver: