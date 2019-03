- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is new video of Stephanie McMahon and Finn Balor talking about their recent trip to Abu Dhabi for the opening of the 2019 Special Olympic World Games.

- Another set of WWE NXT TV tapings have been announced for Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 from Full Sail University. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10am ET and 12pm ET. It's been a while since NXT did back-to-back tapings. As noted, the April 10 and May 1 NXT TV tapings from Full Sail have been sold out.

- Johnny Gargano took to Twitter this week and shared the bucket list tweet he made back in September 2017, which revealed a check list he had made two years before. The bucket list had the following accomplishments - get on a Takeover event, win the NXT Tag Team Titles, main event a Takeover, have the Match of the Year, get his own action figure, be in a video game, win the NXT Title.

Gargano pointed to how he still has to win the NXT Title to finish the list. Gargano will face Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title in a 2 of 3 Falls match at the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Also seen below, Gargano and Cole took to Twitter this week to comment on their big title match.

Cole wrote, "This is it. This is the moment I have talked about since I debuted at #NXTTakeOver in Brooklyn. 2/3 Falls. Cole vs Gargano...

It's about time I get what I deserve. #AndNew #NXTChampion #UndisputedERA #AdamColeBayBay"

Gargano wrote, "GARGANO vs COLE For the first time in an NXT ring in a 2 out of 3 falls match in the Main Event of #NXTTakeover: New York for the vacant NXT Championship on the biggest weekend of the year. What's meant to be will always find a way.. One night, one champion, one DESTINY."

