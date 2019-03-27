WWE ring announcer JoJo took to Instagram today and announced that she is expecting her first child this coming June. The baby boy is named Knash.

As we've noted, the 25 year old has been away from WWE RAW since the New Year's episode, which was taped in late December. It was reported that she was still employed by WWE, but that she was off the road due to personal reasons.

JoJo has been romantically linked to Bray Wyatt and it looks like Wyatt appears in one of the photos from her pregnancy shoot, which can be seen by scrolling the Instagram post below.

JoJo wrote, "I'm so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I'm ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you'll ever know. Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right"