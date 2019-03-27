UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones teased fans Wednesday with a potential heavyweight fight this summer vs. former champion Stipe Miocic. Instead, "Bones" will defend his title vs. Thiago "Marrieta" Santos at UFC 239.

The bout, along with a co-main event fight between UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm, were first reported by ESPN. The card takes place July 6 from Las Vegas as part of International Fight Week.

Jones made some waves with his post on Twitter regarding a meeting with Miocic, who dropped the heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier. Jones re-claimed the 205-pound belt last year with a victory over Alexander Gustafsson and improved to 24-1 with a win vs. Anthony Smith recently.

Santos is 21-6 overall and has won 13 of his 18 career UFC fights, but is 3-0 with three knockouts since moving up from middleweight.

Nunes became a double-champion when she knocked out Cris Cyborg last year to win the featherweight title. She will be facing off against a former champion in Holm, who won her belt with a finish of Ronda Rousey.