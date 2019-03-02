Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, known to WWE fans as Kane, recently lost a bet with Lexington County, Kentucky Mayor Linda Gorton, and had to take her to lunch. Local news video on the bet can be seen above.

The two politicians had a bet going on the University of Tennessee vs. University of Kentucky men's basketball game that took place a few weeks ago, which was won by the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tennessee Volunteers got revenge by winning today's game. Kane promised to take Gorton to lunch if the Wildcats won earlier this month. He visited Lexington, KY this past Wednesday to pay up and Gorton chose the KSBar and Grille. The two also appeared on Kentucky Sports Radio together while at the restaurant, which can be seen in the video above.

As a part of the bet, Kane also agreed to make a donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington. The donation was matched by Matt Hones of Kentucky Sports Radio, who also owns the restaurant. You can see photos of Kane's visit to the hospital at the bottom of this post.

Kane also agreed to put on a Wildcats t-shirt if he lost the bet, and he did. He said, "Underneath all my stuff, trust me, I am wearing some Tennessee gear. So it's still closest to my heart."

The mayors also had a bet for today's game, which was won by Tennessee. Gorton now has to donate a matching donation to Tennessee's local children's hospital. Jones has already said that he will also match this donation. Kane noted on Twitter that the donation will go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

See Also Kane On Why He Worked The WWE Crown Jewel Event Despite Jamal Khashoggi Controversy

In other news on The Devil's Favorite Demon, Kane celebrated "Read Across America Day" on Friday by dressing as The Cat In The Hat to read Dr. Seuss stories at the Bearden Branch of the Knox County Public Library. "Read Across America Day" is actually today, which is the birthday of Dr. Seuss, but they celebrated it on Friday for schools. Kane also visited several schools in the county to read to kids, as a part of the Read City USA campaign that he is helping to promote. You can see related photos and videos below:

ICYMI: The Cat in the Hat came to the @knoxreads Bearden Branch Friday afternoon and read one of his favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Hmm…doesn't that cat look a lot like Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN? #ReadCityUSA #ReadAcrossAmericaDay pic.twitter.com/m9rNj4GVbD — Friends of KCPL (@FriendsofKCPL) March 2, 2019

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss! It's #ReadAcrossAmerica day and time to celebrate reading! If you have time, visit your favorite library to get or use a library card! pic.twitter.com/VYqtYgaLI8 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 2, 2019

Great kick off to Read Across America at New Hopewell Elementary. Our community is blessed I have two great leaders who value literacy! pic.twitter.com/MsY4xIj9OE — Jon Rysewyk (@JonRysewyk) March 1, 2019

Students from @NHES_kcs and schools across the district had a great time celebrating Read Across America Day. Thanks to @GlennJacobsTN and all our volunteers for reading to students and promoting literacy! Read more on KCS Hall Pass: https://t.co/ohP56ajLCt. pic.twitter.com/ZNMEVJuf6I — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) March 1, 2019

The Read City USA program launched today. You can learn a little bit more about it by watching the video below and linking up with @ReadCityUSA. You'll get more details soon but should register for a library card, so you can fully participate in what's to come! pic.twitter.com/hdSdRQBgo1 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019

Joining real friends at Beaumont Magnet Academy for an adventure and the last #ReadAcrossAmerica stop for me before tonight's library party! pic.twitter.com/axBNPnNzbr — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019

Nobody is going to scare the tuna salad out of me at Sterchi Elementary's #ReadAcrossAmerica celebration because my friends will protect me from any terrible monsters! pic.twitter.com/VABIp25hR7 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019

I bet there won't be a single bad seed at Pleasant Ridge ES when I read to 46 third graders. #ReadAcrossAmerica @ReadCityUSA pic.twitter.com/nYbvkUBdHI — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019

I'm off to West Hills Elementary to have one kindergarten class help me find the best pet of all on this #ReadAcrossAmerica Day in @ReadCityUSA. pic.twitter.com/vJ3DP6rSZx — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019

On to TN School for the Deaf to read about a man named Manjhi who shows how we can all make a difference if our hearts are big enough. pic.twitter.com/sigRqTC6du — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019

New Hopewell ES is one of the places we'll go first. Making a big announcement this morning and reading to the entire student body. pic.twitter.com/XPPtvYlnuo — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 1, 2019