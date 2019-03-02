Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, known to WWE fans as Kane, recently lost a bet with Lexington County, Kentucky Mayor Linda Gorton, and had to take her to lunch. Local news video on the bet can be seen above.

The two politicians had a bet going on the University of Tennessee vs. University of Kentucky men's basketball game that took place a few weeks ago, which was won by the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tennessee Volunteers got revenge by winning today's game. Kane promised to take Gorton to lunch if the Wildcats won earlier this month. He visited Lexington, KY this past Wednesday to pay up and Gorton chose the KSBar and Grille. The two also appeared on Kentucky Sports Radio together while at the restaurant, which can be seen in the video above.

As a part of the bet, Kane also agreed to make a donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington. The donation was matched by Matt Hones of Kentucky Sports Radio, who also owns the restaurant. You can see photos of Kane's visit to the hospital at the bottom of this post.

Kane also agreed to put on a Wildcats t-shirt if he lost the bet, and he did. He said, "Underneath all my stuff, trust me, I am wearing some Tennessee gear. So it's still closest to my heart."

The mayors also had a bet for today's game, which was won by Tennessee. Gorton now has to donate a matching donation to Tennessee's local children's hospital. Jones has already said that he will also match this donation. Kane noted on Twitter that the donation will go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

In other news on The Devil's Favorite Demon, Kane celebrated "Read Across America Day" on Friday by dressing as The Cat In The Hat to read Dr. Seuss stories at the Bearden Branch of the Knox County Public Library. "Read Across America Day" is actually today, which is the birthday of Dr. Seuss, but they celebrated it on Friday for schools. Kane also visited several schools in the county to read to kids, as a part of the Read City USA campaign that he is helping to promote. You can see related photos and videos below: