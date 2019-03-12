Karl Anderson took to Twitter this week and posted a message from his 7 year old son Cylus to respond to reports on his WWE status.

"My dad said don't believe everything you read..," Cylus said in the video below.

As noted a few days ago, via PWInsider, Anderson and Luke Gallows have reportedly turned down multi-million dollar contracts from WWE as they plan on leaving WWE when their current deals expire in late September.

It was noted that The Good Brothers are not satisfied with how they have been used in recent years, so they're determined to continue their pro wrestling careers outside of WWE.