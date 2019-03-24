At the C2E2 event in Chicago this weekend, Matt & Nick Jackson of "The Young Bucks", along with Kenny Omega, were a part of the All Elite Wrestling discussion panel at the event. Even though they elaborated on a variety topics, Kenny and The Bucks focused part of the conversation on the WWE Superstars they have had their eyes on to potentially sign to AEW one day.

Each AEW Executive VP had their turn answering which female/male WWE superstar they would transfer over to AEW if given any choice. Kenny gave some insight on why he went with the choices he made.

"Female-wise, obviously, I want Candice LeRae," Matt began. "[For male], this is a safe answer because he just re-signed, AJ Styles."

"Candice for sure would be the goal," Nick added, "and I'll go with Kevin Owens."

"There are a ton of fantasy matches that sometimes you just won't be able to see because worlds can't, or won't, collide," Omega explained. "I still do believe in a future where they will [collide]. I'm crazy that way. For a female superstar, this is going to be a little biased on this one. This is something that came off the top of my head because I think she's very talented but also a very kind soul, and that's Kairi Sane...For the male, I don't want any repeats. Everyone knows that I wanted AJ, I want him bad. But man, I've wanted to work more in-depth, and I guess it's not one guy, but I really want to work more with New Day."

Omega is also very much enticed at the prospect of facing John Cena or Seth Rollins one day. He believes that this synchronization of two stars that want to be the very best is what creates the most inspiring magic inside the squared circle.

"If we're talking about fantasy opponents and all that, I don't know, I really want to wrestle guys like John Cena or Seth Rollins," Kenny said. "These guys that have got a little bit of chip on their shoulder. And I don't mean that I want to show that I'm better or anything, I just want to work with these alpha-male-type dudes, ya know? I want to work with guys that really think that they're the best: guys that have shown that they maybe are in the conversation for being the best. I think that makes magic."

Although the C2E2 was present in Chicago for the weekend, the three AEW Executive VPs explained that this was in no way a hint that CM Punk was joining the brand. However, The Bucks made it clear how welcome Punk is to the promotion.

"I wish [we were signing CM Punk]," Nick said.

"I love CM Punk," Matt continued. "I think [whether or not he's signing] may be better to ask him."

AEW's next show, Double Or Nothing, takes place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

