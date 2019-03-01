- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between El Canek Jr. and Hijo de Fishman from Demand Lucha, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Impact Wrestling announced Impact X Division Champion Rich Swann will face Dragon Gate's Yamato at United We Stand, which will take place on April 4 in New Jersey. Yamato is a four-time Open the Dream Gate Champion and has been with the company since 2006. Below is the updated card:

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. RVD and Sabu

* Jake Crist vs. Dante Fox vs. Pat Buck vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jack Evans vs. TBA (Ultimate X)

* Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc (Monster's Ball Match)

* Brian Cage, Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Johnny Impact vs. Drago, Daga, Aero Star, and King Cuerno

* Eli Drake vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Yamato (Impact X Division Championship)

- Earlier this week, Kenny Omega did a stream on Twitch where he played Apex Legends, teamed up with fans, and gave away some Razer merchandise. This took place during RAW, so after he finished up, Omega sent out a congrats to Roman Reigns for making his return to WWE after being back in remission, "Thanks everyone for tuning into the stream! Congrats to the winners and the biggest of congrats to Roman Reigns! We never had a doubt!"