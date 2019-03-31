WWE announced Rey Mysterio will face Andrade on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Currently, Mysterio is taking on WWE US Champion Samoa Joe at WrestleMania. Andrade was announced as one of the entrants in the in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The Kevin Owens Show will also be making a return with guests AJ Styles and Randy Orton, who will meet at WrestleMania. Earlier this week, Orton interrupted Styles' match against Kurt Angle by hitting an RKO on Styles.

Below is the updated SmackDown lineup:

* Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship contract signing

* The Kevin Owens Show featuring AJ Styles and Randy Orton

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega)