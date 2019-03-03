- Above, Kevin Owens defended the NXT Championship against Finn Balor on an episode of NXT back in 2015. Near the end of the match, Owens would hit a pop-up powerbomb for the win.

- Johnny Gargano spoke to wkyc3 in his hometown of Cleveland about where he was when he get the call about working both RAW and SmackDown.

"I was actually in Cleveland when I got the call that I was going to be on RAW and SmackDown," Gargano said. "I was at my mom's house and it was in the morning. They said, 'Hey, you're going to be on RAW and SmackDown in a couple days,' which is pretty crazy. It seems like all of my biggest life events happen when I'm actually at home in Cleveland, around my family. I was there for my dad's 77th birthday party, so I got to go to his party later that night and say, 'Hey, I'm going to be on RAW and SmackDown in a couple days.' It's super cool, man. I know I've used the word, 'cool' a lot, but I'm still just a kid from Cleveland, and life is just cool."

- As noted, on this past week's SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan with Owens hitting a stunner to put Bryan away. Plenty of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's clips began hitting social media again, one in particular with Scott Hall made its way back to Austin. In the video, Austin hit the stunner on Hall (who then flew out of the building, into space, and back down to the mat), Austin responded, "This Stunner was a total shoot. I was happy Scott Hall was ok after this. Pay attention, Kevin Owens." Owens wrote back, "I think I have a good handle on beating people with the Stunner now, but I might need you to teach me first-hand how to shoot another man into space with it. I'll keep studying this clip until then."

This Stunner was a total shoot. I was happy @SCOTTHALLNWO was ok after this. Pay attention @FightOwensFight. RT @DickTubs: After seeing a stunner on WWE this week I got inspired to make this...apparently pic.twitter.com/MjQboXGaIZ — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 2, 2019