Impact Wrestling United We Stand will take place on April 4 from the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ. It is scheduled to air live at 11 pm ET on Impact's Twitch channel.

Earlier today on the Impact Media Call it was announced Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend the title in a Fatal 4-way against Rosemary, Jordynne Grace and Katie Forbes.

After working in the indie scene since 2015, this will be Forbes' debut with the promotion. She is also the girlfriend of Rob Van Dam, who will team up with Sabu against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at United We Stand.

Below is the updated card:

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. RVD and Sabu (Extreme Dream Match)

* Jake Crist vs. Dante Fox vs. Pat Buck vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jack Evans vs. TBA (Ultimate X)

* Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc (Monster's Ball Match)

* Brian Cage, Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Johnny Impact vs. Drago, Daga, Aero Star, and King Cuerno

* Eli Drake vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Yamato (Impact X Division Championship)

* Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes (Impact Knockouts Championship)