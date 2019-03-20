On last night's SmackDown, Kofi Kingston was pitted against The Bar, Erick Rowan, WWE US Champion Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton in a Gauntlet Match. Vince McMahon told Kingston if he was able to outlast all five Superstars he would obtain a title opportunity against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

Kingston was able to win the match, but Vince showed up afterwards to tell him he had one last opponent to beat, Daniel Bryan. Kingston would lose to Bryan's running knee a few minutes later.

Both Xavier Woods and Kingston took to social media afterwards to comment on Vince's last minute swerve.

In two separate posts, Kingston wrote, "This isn't over. Not just yet!" and "I am physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. I want to thank everyone of you wholeheartedly for all of your support."

Woods talked about Vince not showing the same loyalty the group has shown him over the years, and teased finding that loyalty someplace else.

"What you see here is a physical manifestation of what we mean when we say "power of positivity." It's an emotion that you can feel, see, even touch. When you experience it coursing through your entire body there isn't anything that you can do but smile. This moment, captured in this picture, embodies this emotion and we have shared it with all of you since we came together as The New Day ... But it seems as if Vince doesn't appreciate the gravity of his actions. Ripping away Kofi Kingston's opportunity like that shows that he refuses to give loyalty to you when it's given to him in abundance, so I think it may be time that we find our way to someplace where we can rely on that extremely simple concept."