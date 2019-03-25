Kofi Kingston is in the midst of his biggest storyline since he was a singles competitor and before the formation of The New Day. While the fans and his peers want him to get pushed, Vince McMahon keeps holding him back which gives Kingston great insight to discuss which other Superstars should be pushed.

That's exactly what he did in an interview with The Independent as Kingston was asked who else in the locker room he would like to see given the spotlight.

"There are a lot," Kingston said when asked who should be pushed. "I am happy to see Apollo Crews getting some time [on television]; he had a real good match with Kurt Angle on Raw last week. He is super athletic and super talented, so for him to get a chance to shine is awesome."

Since the dissolution of Titus Worldwide late last year, Crews has seen a slight uptick in high-profile matches. He wrestled Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship and also appeared in singles matches against Bobby Lashley and the aforementioned Angle.

Crews even got his surname back after being known as "Apollo" for a couple of weeks.

Kingston also praised the 205 Live brand and would like to see some of its Superstars get opportunities on a bigger stage.

"I've always said that 205 Live is one of the best-kept secrets in WWE," stated Kingston. "If you watch that show, and see the quality and calibre of athletes on that show; it's amazing, the things they can do and the stories they can tell in the ring.

"There's a lot of talent out there, man. It's tough because, oftentimes, not all of that talent can get used. So, I'm always happy to see guys that don't get used a lot, get used and get a chance to really show their abilities on television."

Kingston has certainly shown his abilities on television over the last few weeks, but whether or not that translates into a WrestleMania 35 match remains to be seen.