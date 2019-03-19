- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw The IIconics pick up a non-title win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce after the big win. They say the win now makes them the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and their next stop will be the grandest stage of them all.

It's been rumored that The IIconics vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. Banks and Bayley will take place at WrestleMania 35 for the titles.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis, IN saw Ricochet and Heavy Machinery defeat SAnitY in six-man action.

- The WrestleMania 35 match for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is still up in the air after Kofi Kingston failed to earn a shot during tonight's SmackDown. Kofi won the initial Gauntlet Match over Cesaro, Sheamus, Rowan, Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, but then Vince McMahon came out and added Bryan to the match. Bryan pinned Kofi to put an end to his chances with the Gauntlet Match.

It will be interesting to see how they follow-up on the angle during next week's SmackDown as Kofi vs. Bryan has been expected for WrestleMania.

Below are videos from tonight's Gauntlet Match and angle with McMahon: