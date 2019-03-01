In the midst of KofiMania, Kofi Kingston joined the E&C Pod of Awesomeness to discuss the original idea for The New Day, as well as the group's original vignettes and the giant cereal box entrance from WrestleMania 32.

On the episode, Kingston discussed the original idea for The New Day coming together, discussing how Xavier Woods and Big E approached him about starting a faction of unhappy superstars.

"So Woods and E actually came to me, [and] they had the idea of forming like a faction of a group of guys that weren't happy with their positions," Kingston said. "They came up to me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of that, and I was like absolutely, 100 percent."

Kofi also talked about feeling like his character was getting stale, and was looking to reinvigorate his career.

"I was at the point of my career where I was gonna be the happy, go-lucky guy that came out, did a few good moves, had a decent match and probably ended up losing," Kingston said. "That was my role that I was getting typecast into, and it was getting boring for me, and I know it was getting boring for a lot of the WWE Universe. So when they approached me with the idea, I was on board, thank you for asking me to do this."

Vignettes for the new group would begin to appear on WWE programming in late 2014, notably with a gospel feel to them. Kingston talks about filming those vignettes, as well as how the fans were happy to see this group doing something new.

"We spent Halloween in Stamford... and we started our vignettes, they were all like these gospel, motivational, you know, you saw them," Kofi said. "I'd rather not bring them back up, but the whole theme behind them was being together and positivity, and initially when we came out, people were glad that we were out there doing something different, and were happy to see us in other roles."

One of the group's defining moments came at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, when they would make their entrance out of a giant box of Booty O's Cereal, which is one of the many unexpected things the group was able to get over. Kofi would discuss how the idea came about, as well as the trio's original idea and who came up with the idea for the cereal box entrance.

"Initially, I think we wanted to, and as I'm saying this, I feel like it's impossible to do, we wanted to have, like, almost like a trojan horse, but have it be a unicorn" Kofi said. "It comes down the aisle, and there's a ramp that would come out the backside, and we would come out on these unicorn bicycles, and that was our idea. We were pitching that to Hunter (Triple H) and he's like 'Oh that sounds pretty cool, [but] we were thinking you guys come out of a gigantic box of Booty O's cereal'."

Kingston also discussed the group not knowing exactly how big the box for the entrance would be, but loving the idea almost instantaneously.

"We had no idea how big the box was gonna be, but immediately as soon as he said it, that was it," Kingston said. "On top of that too, we had the DragonBall Z-inspired costumes on, so it almost looked like we were toys in a cereal box coming out."

Almost three years later, Kingston is enjoying a singles run. After being pulled from a match with Daniel Bryan on March 10 at Fastlane, he is rumored to be facing Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

