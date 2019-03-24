WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be present at this Tuesday's SmackDown to compete in what is being billed as his very last match on the blue brand. His opponent for this farewell tour bout will be none other than, "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles.

You can read WWE's full statement about the match below:



Kurt Angle's farewell tour is about to hit SmackDown LIVE in the biggest way possible. Oh, it's true. Angle's final match ever on the blue brand will take place this Tuesday night when the WWE Hall of Famer takes on AJ Styles. The two Superstars share a rich history, but this will be the first time the two have ever locked up in a WWE ring. Angle has long been a cornerstone of the SmackDown brand and will undoubtedly create one last classic moment against The Phenomenal One. Watch as history is made this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Angle and Styles have a history together that can be dated all the way back to their time in Impact/TNA Wrestling, however, this will be the first time they face one another in WWE.

As noted, Kurt Angle's very last match with WWE will be taking place at WrestleMania 35 this April. Although his opponent is currently set as Baron Corbin, the details regarding that are now being reconsidered, according @Wrestlevotes. WWE officials apparently did not expect such a negative reaction, and they don't want to leave a bad taste in people's mouth for such an important match.

We'll keep you updated as further details surrounding Kurt's farewell tour are released.