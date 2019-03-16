WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had another Facebook Q&A with fans where he touched on what he plans to do after his last match at WrestleMania, his favorite tag partner, seeing John Cena's potential early on, and who he'd like to face in his retirement match.

Plans after WrestleMania 35:

"I don't know. I think I might hang around WWE to help behind the scenes, maybe manage younger talent on the show. I will stick around the business, regardless."

Saying John Cena would be the future of the company early in Cena's career:

"I saw a green kid that had so much ability, looked incredibly good, and could cut a promo better than anyone. It wasn't that hard to point him out. I wrestled him dozens of times so I just knew he was going to be big."

Favorite tag team partner:

"[Chris] Benoit."

Who he would like to face at WrestleMania in his retirement match:

"It truly doesn't matter who it is. Part of me wants a legend like Cena and part of me wants an upcoming talent, I've always prided myself on putting over younger talent in this business. I'm just happy to be performing at WrestleMania."