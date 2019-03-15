- As noted, WWE will be releasing a new one-disc DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant on Tuesday, April 30. The DVD will feature the recent Andre documentary produced by HBO, plus 7 matches and a set of extras from Andre's WWE career. You can pre-order the DVD at a sale price by visiting this link. Above is the trailer for the DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com.

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be wrestling each week on his farewell tour leading up to the retirement match at WrestleMania 35. We noted before how WWE has confirmed that Angle will reveal his WrestleMania opponent during Monday's RAW in Chicago. They also announced the following teaser on Angle wrestling another match on the farewell tour this Monday:

Kurt Angle's farewell tour rolls on On Raw, live in his hometown of Pittsburgh, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that his career was winding down, and that he would be embarking on a farewell tour leading to his final match at this year's WrestleMania. Apollo Crews was first to challenge The Olympic Hero on his four-week retirement run, ultimately falling to the Angle Slam at the end of an intensely competitive match. Who will Angle face next?

- It was reported back in September that Big Show had landed a recurring role on the second season of Syfy's "Happy" series. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, March 27 with Big Show playing Big Pink, the cellmate of Ritchie Coster's character, a gangster named Blue. Below is a somewhat disturbing clip of Big Show in his prison cell with Blue: