- The video above is the latest episode of WWE's Canvas 2 Canvas. In the video, Rob Schamberger paints the many personas of The Undertaker, including his "American Badass" run during the Attitude Era.

- WWE 205 Live and RAW star Lince Dorado has just shared on Twitter about the problems he's having with American Airlines. According to Dorado, he was woken up by being violently shaken, and then was threatened that AA would call the pilot on him because he was upset. American Airlines did reply to his tweet, stating, "We should be mindful of those who are sleeping while following our safety takeoff/landing procedures. Thanks for working with the crew."

Below are Dorado's tweets and American Airlines' response:

I would love to know @AmericanAir's policy on waking up a passengers who's bag is not under the seat right before take off? Is it a violent shake to ones bad shoulder? Then threaten to call the pilot on the passaner because he was upset? Very disappointed because — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 3, 2019

I actually like @AmericanAir but today was unacceptable — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 3, 2019

We should be mindful of those who are sleeping while following our safety takeoff/landing procedures. Thanks for working with the crew. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) March 3, 2019

If working with your crew means feed him my bad shoulder show he can violently shake it instead of asking or tapping then yeah I did the job! https://t.co/CfUOQCeJ9e — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 3, 2019

- Lacey Evans had her first official match back since her February 4 loss to Natalya on WWE Main Event. At a WWE live event this evening, Evans defeated both Natalya and Dana Brooke in a triple threat match when she got the pinfall on Brooke. Despite not actively competing in the ring, Evans has been making her presence known to the WWE Universe by walking up and down the entrance ramps of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

Below are photos of Lacey's first match back:

Dana Brooke vs Natalya vs Lacey Evans pic.twitter.com/sBSQKX17O4 — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) March 3, 2019