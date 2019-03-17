Earlier this week, Lana was in Los Angeles to do two photo shoots, one of which included a couple shots in the middle of traffic. Lana's most recent IG Story showed "The Ravishing Russian" posing for the camera.

One of the drivers on the same road was Stephanie Beatriz who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she wasn't as thrilled about Lana's photo shoot.

On Beatriz's IG Story she posted a video of Lana's shoot with the caption, "Like. I just want to drive and not be in your photo shoot."