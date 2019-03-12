As announced over the weekend, tonight's SmackDown LIVE will see an eight-man tag team match featuring Ricochet, Aleister Black, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy facing off against Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus and Cesaro. The wife and manager of Rusev, Lana, took to Twitter last night to respond to the news of this match, personally attacking each of the opponents.

The tweet, which was in response to a tweet from Matt Hardy, read:

"A dream team?We have Aleister who is so ordinary & insecure he had to tattoo his entire body to fit in with the misfits. Ricochet who just flips all over the ring with no emotion like the cirque du soleil & then we have the legends...THE HARDY's returning for the 17000th time!YAY"

One of the opponents, former NXT Champion Aleister Black, took to Twitter with a less-than-subtle attack on the Ravishing Russian, writing, "Interesting words from someone who's body is 90% "enhanced"."

Following the tweet, one fan responded to Black, attempting to call him out for "body shaming" Lana. Black replied, "Body shaming? Oh no my easily triggered fake outraged friend, I am calling on the paradox that is a person that wishes to do what she wants to do to her physique telling another person that wants to do to his physique that he is insecure for doing so. Pot and kettle"

SmackDown LIVE takes palce tonight from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Black is coming off a failed attempt at capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships, along with Ricochet, last Sunday at WWE Fastlane. Black and Ricochet are also coming off a victory on RAW last night over former tag team champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, followed by an attack from The Revival.

