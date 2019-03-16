Booking agent, manager, and current MLW commentator, Jim Cornette, is a person that wrestling fans and wrestlers either love or hate. One Twitter user was curious about working with Cornette and asked former ECW/WWE star, Lance Storm, about the topic.

The user's full question read, "I've always wondered what the hilarious-to-frightening ratio was working for that guy."

Storm's responded with, "Always loved working with/for Jim Cornette. He's passionate and loves wrestling. The trick is to realize if he's screaming at you it's because it's important to him and not personal. Let him vent because once you get past the bumblef---- and dadgumits he's usually right."

You can read the Twitter exchange below:

No, f--knuckle, "honest" people would realize the greater public good outweighs their gun fetish & turn them in. Lunatics who NEED to be in jail would start a civil war. Nothing's happening because @NRA bribes politicians with it's treasonous Russian income--plus the hillbillies. https://t.co/fnSDHYOvNm — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 16, 2019

Just when I thought Bumblef--k was my favourite Cornyism Jimmy back with a better one, f--knuckle is going into the rotation. https://t.co/shxCt6ZU8D — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 16, 2019

I've always wondered what the hilarious-to-frightening ratio was working for that guy. — RoycroftMusic (@RoycroftMusic) March 16, 2019