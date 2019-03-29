Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is expected to announce later today that she is stepping down as the head of the Small Business Administration.

Linda is expected to rejoin the private sector, according to Politico. Her exact plans are unclear, but a source close to Linda said she plans on playing a fundraising role for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. Linda was expected to join Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida this weekend.

Trump named McMahon as the head of his SBA back in December 2016. Trump administration officials have long seen Linda as a leading contender to replace Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross when he eventually steps down, but that won't be happening.