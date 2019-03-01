- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plugging WrestleMania 34 and the WWE 24: New Orleans special. The video also includes backstage footage of Bryan and Brie Bella at the big event.

- WWE is planning to release a new John Cena DVD on May 27. "John Cena: Hustle, Loyalty, Respect" will be a two-disc set, likely featuring a match compilation. You can pre-order the DVD at a sale price via this link. Below is the synopsis:

For over 15 years, John Cena has been the standard bearer in WWE. Every time a new crop of young hungry Superstars makes their way to WWE, Cena s will is tested again. As the New Era flourishes, Cena faces his Toughest challenges to date, as he goes into battle with The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Finn Bálor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many more.

- We noted back in early 2018 how Lio Rush was releasing hip-hop music under the name LI. Rush's music career has been pretty quiet since then but he did post a rap to Twitter this week after discussing a few personal topics on Lilian Garcia's podcast. Rush was also playing up the uncertainty surrounding his storyline relationship with Bobby Lashley before the rap was posted.

Rush wrote with the video, "#MyStory is #Strong and it's #Untold. Now let's see what unfolds." You can see the full video below: