- The WWE WrestleMania 36 press conference opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan coming out to the podium. Hogan welcomes everyone and says this is really special for him because this is his hometown and where he fell in love with pro wrestling.

Hogan talks about memories and interacting with fans, and says it's huge that the current crop of WWE Superstars will make their memories at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium next year. Hogan talks more about the spectacle of WrestleMania and says he can't wait for WrestleMania to come to Tampa because it will put the city on the map like never before. Hogan is just glad WrestleMania is finally coming to his hometown. He thanks everyone for coming and asks what everyone is going to do when WWE and WrestleMania runs wild on Tampa next year. Hogan introduces John Saboor, WWE's Executive Vice President of Special Events.

Saboor gives it up for Hogan and says he's an amazing Ambassador for WWE, and one of Tampa's favorite sons. Saboor talks about today's announcement and introduces Ken Hagan, a Hillsborough County Commissioner. Hagan talks about how Tampa has a rich history with pro wrestling and says it was a big part of his childhood. Hagan officially announces WrestleMania 36 for Sunday, April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium. He says WrestleMania has been in Orlando and Miami before but he's proud to say this is the first time it will be in Tampa. He pledges that Team Tampa Bay will roll out the red carpet to welcome fans from around the world, and do anything they can to make this the best WrestleMania ever. Hagan introduces Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and out she comes to the podium.

Stephanie thanks some of the local people and organizations involved. She can't believe WrestleMania has never been to Tampa, which means they just have to go all out and make it the best ever. She touts some of the WrestleMania mainstream praise and says it's unlike any other event. She recalls several big WrestleMania moments from over the years. Stephanie talks about what WrestleMania means to the fans and how they come from across the world to share their passion for WWE. She says WrestleMania is really like a giant family reunion. She goes on about how WrestleMania 36 will be promoted on their various platforms, including Fox and the USA Network. She says people across the globe will be talking about WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium. She says their goal is to leave a lasting legacy in the community, and that actually starts today. She says WWE Superstars will host an anti-bullying rally at a Boys & Girls Club later today. She introduces one of the Superstars who will be at that rally, hometown star Titus O'Neil. Titus is no stranger to most of the media in the room and they cheer for him when he comes out.

Titus talks about how Tampa is home to many WWE Superstars and they are all excited to have WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium. He touts the various WWE Community events that take place during WrestleMania week. Titus goes on and says he can't wait to see what memories they create in his city. Saboor comes back to the podium. He talks about the WWE family has just one goal - to put smiles on the faces of people around the world. Saboor brings out Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. Buckhorn says he couldn't think of a better way to wind down his mayoral career than this announcement. He talks about how wrestling has been part of Tampa's DNA for years. It's who they are and what makes their home special. He says whether it was Hogan or Brian Blair, who is in the audience, or Titus. He goes on and says WrestleMania rivals every other major event Tampa has hosted over the years, once again putting Tampa on the map. Buckhorn says they are thankful to WWE for allowing them this opportunity. He says they could not be happier to host this event. Buckhorn wraps up his speech and brings out someone who had a big hand in this event - Triple H.