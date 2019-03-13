Thanks to Michael Finney and Tara for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

Episode 1:

* Triple H opened tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and came out to a huge pop. He announced that he was originally going to announce Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for "Takeover: New York" but that was scrapped due to Ciampa's neck injury. Triple H then announced that Johnny Gargano will compete for the NXT Title at Takeover in a 2 of 3 Falls match. He will face the winner of a Fatal 5 Way at tonight's tapings with Ricochet, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream

* The Fatal 5 Way is up next