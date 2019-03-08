Madison Rayne is best associated with Impact Wrestling but she has done her tour of various other promotions. She competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic for WWE and spent a year-and-a-half with ROH before being released last month.

One day after being released, Rayne returned home and signed with Impact Wrestling. She discussed what drew her back to Impact and the differences between Impact compared to ROH or WWE.

"The main difference goes back to my personal feeling that Impact is home," Rayne told our Nick Hausman during an Impact media call. "I've been given a lot of creative freedom at Impact in the last 3-4 years."

Since she's worked for various companies, Rayne has the perspective to how the women's wrestlers in each promotion are received. Nick asked her if she feels that Impact's Knockouts division gets enough credit for the women's revolution.

"I don't like that question because I don't think you can target one specific group and say, 'They did it.' I think this has been an ongoing, uphill battle for women for many, many years and long before any current division of women came into the wrestling world.... This has been a collaborative effort throughout the years," said Rayne.

In addition to Rayne's return to Impact, another longtime Knockout is also making a return although she's already with the company. Gail Kim is returning to the ring after retiring in 2017 and will face Tessa Blanchard.

"I'm disappointed that I'm not going to be involved in that match, but I'm thrilled," said Rayne. "Not too many people are as skilled or has the resume that Gail Kim does. To be honest, I'm really excited that she and Tessa get to experience working with each other because I believe that's going to be one of the best wrestling matches possibly of all-time."

In addition to Blanchard, one of the newer Knockouts is Scarlett Bordeaux whose gimmick seems to be a throwback to before the women's revolution started. Nick asked Rayne if Bordeaux would fit in with the Beautiful People.

"Scarlett's a character and it goes back to my love for the theatrical aspect of what Impact Wrestling brings to the table," said Rayne. "I appreciate what Scarlett does for the company. She brings a level of sex appeal…and has no shame in showing her sex appeal.

"But she's also an athlete so I'm starting to wonder if all of these vignettes aren't a bit of smoke and mirrors to distract us from the fact that she actually is a competitor."

When asked to specifically answer if Bordeaux would fit in with the Beautiful People, Rayne was unsure.

"I don't know. Maybe," said Rayne.

Rayne has accomplished just about everything one can accomplish in Impact, so she was asked what it was that brought her back on a full-time basis.

"Impact Wrestling is home for me and I've said many times how grateful I am for every opportunity that last year gave to me, including Impact Wrestling," said Rayne who appeared in Impact, ROH and WWE in 2018. "But all of my appearances last year here, none of them were under contract – it was just a short visit.

"At the end of the day, I have written so many chapters in my career, I have quite a few left to write, but I want to make sure those are written here at home with Impact Wrestling."

Rayne complimented Impact on doing a great job at finding top talent for the women's division and she didn't want to miss out. She also mentioned what goals she has for this Impact run and how long it will last.

"It's the same as what I have proven over the last 10 years. Tom Brady didn't just win a Super Bowl or two and decide that was enough. You want to be at the top…and for me proving that I'm still at the top of my game means being Knockout champion," said Rayne.

"That's what my goals are and that's what I hope to prove during these next couple of years with Impact Wrestling."

Impact will present United We Stand April 4th in Rahway, NJ and that it will be streamed live via Twitch.