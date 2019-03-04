As previously noted, former multi-time Impact Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne recently signed a multi-year contract to return to the Impact Wrestling after requesting her release from Ring of Honor just days prior.

Josh Matthews spoke with Madison Rayne on Impact Wrestling's Twitch Channel shortly after the news broke about Rayne rejoining the company. Rayne is thrilled to be "home" again, and she wasn't shy in telling the world that she plans to go right after the current Impact Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie.

"I'm back! I just took a break," Rayne said. "I am officially home, I am back at Impact Wrestling. Things are going to be a little different this time around. I've got some unfinished business to take care of... I have done my homework. I know that Taya Valkyrie is the current Knockouts Champion. If I have anything to say about that, her reign will be [short lived]."

Rayne revealed that she will be making an immediate return to in-ring action for Impact Wrestling, competing at this weekend's events in Dayton and Louisville.

"I'm going to start tonight," Rayne said on February 1, 2019, "I am back, effective immediately. There's no easing me back in, there's no grace period, my contract is in effect as of today and I am back. I am headed to Dayton and then I will be in Louisville tomorrow, and I'm hitting the ground running. I'm excited."

Rayne isn't much concerned about how the other Knockouts in the locker room will react to her return to Impact. Instead, she's focusing all of her efforts on becoming a six-time Impact Knockouts Champion.

"If I ruffle some feathers in the locker room this time around, that's okay, because the last time I came back, it wasn't in my plans to come back," Rayne explained. "I thought I was coming back purely to hit [Josh Matthews'] mute button a bit more at the commentary table, but things happen. They unfolded the way they did and I got back in the ring, and you know, I told my story last time. Now everybody knows, okay? We all get it - Madison's a mom, Madison was on the comeback trail. I'm a little bit more focused this time. It's all about business. As much as I love coming home to Impact, as much as I love that locker room, at the end of the day, it's about one thing and that's the Knockouts Championship. And I'm bringing it home for the sixth time."

