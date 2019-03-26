Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion on tonight's SmackDown episode from Uncasville, CT.

Flair is now a three-time blue brand women's champion. Asuka won the title back at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16, defeating Flair and Becky Lynch in a TLC Triple Threat.

Unless something big happens on next Tuesday's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of SmackDown, Flair will go into the biggest show of the year with the SmackDown Women's Title as she faces Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in their Triple Threat, which will be the main event of the show.

Stay tuned for more updates from the shocking title change and how this may affect the WrestleMania main event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Mohegan Sun Arena: