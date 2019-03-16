Denise Salcedo, a ring announcer for Aro Lucha Wrestling, is currently at the Ring Of Honor television tapings in Las Vegas, and she jumped on Twitter to reveal that Jay Lethal will be defending his Ring of Honor World Championship against both Marty Scurll and Matt Taven in a three-way ladder match at the G-1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden.

At last night's Ring of Honor 17th Anniversary show, Lethal walked away as champion when his match with Matt Taven ended in a 60-minute draw. After the match had concluded, Marty Scurll walked down to the ring, picked up the ROH title and put it around his shoulder just before exiting.

As previously noted, NJPW/ROH's G-1 Supercard will take place on April 6 from Madison Square Garden. You can see the updated card below:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven (Three-way ladder match for the ROH World Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO & Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Bully Ray vs. TBA

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

Stay tuned, as we will have full results from the Ring of Honor TV tapings accessible later on. You can see Salcedo's tweets from the event below: