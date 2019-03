- The video above is a new episode from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In the video, Kofi Kingston gets his hands on some Nike's Air Max 270 in UpUpDownDown colors. Kofi even tries to customize the shoes into Mr. 24/7 brand shoes.

- Mandy Rose is ready to become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. She posted an unedited photo of herself training on Twitter and added the caption: "Never been more ready... #It'stime #NewSmackdownWomensChampion #totalpackage #RAWphoto #Unedited @WWE"

Rose will have a title shot against WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Askua at WWE's Fastlane PPV on March 10.

- Calling all foodies! WWE made a post on Instagram about their new cookbook that is available for pre-order on Amazon. They featured a photo of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley with the caption: "The official WWE Cookbook is out just in time for WrestleMania! For a perfect pairing, try the Bayley Chicken Hug-gets. Available on Amazon now." Bayley made a comment on the photo, writing, "Haha what the?"

