- Matt Hardy posted the following video to his personal YouTube channel, to introduce fans to the "new, REDEFINED" Matt. Matt says he and brother Jeff Hardy returned to WWE this past week to prove they are the best tag team, and to capture and "delete!" the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos. Matt also proposes a Double Deletion match with The Usos at the Hardy Compound. Matt says they must win the SmackDown Tag Team titles to complete The Expedition of Gold. He ends the video with a "Delete!" chant.

- Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Cathy Kelley and Charlotte Flair will participate in a SXSW (South By Southwest) panel in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 9 from 2-3pm local time. The topic will be female empowerment and the Women's Evolution in WWE. SXSW posted the following announcement on the event website:

The Women's Evolution in WWE and Beyond Brave women and men from all walks of life are stepping into the spotlight to shine a brighter light on gender equality gaps. This industry shift has brought global attention to the need for women to have greater opportunities. In February 2015, WWE fans created the viral hashtag #GiveDivasAChance as a rallying cry for female performers to be featured in more prominent storylines. WWE has since responded with the Women's Revolution. No longer known as "Divas," WWE "Superstars" now receive more air time to showcase their athleticism. WWE has not only increased its dynamic female fan base, but is actively empowering women inside and outside the ring. This will be a discussion focused on the broader industry relevance of women's empowerment and the leadership needed to foster change.

- Former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger, who was released from the company last Friday, announced on Twitter that he is now accepting bookings for wrestling events after May 31, which is six days after AEW Double Or Nothing. He is taking bookings for signings and other appearances now. Promoters can e-mail him at [email protected] for more information. He tweeted the following and said he's looking forward to this run on the indies: