- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream play mind games with Matt Riddle after Riddle's win over Kona Reeves. Dream will defend his title against Riddle at the upcoming "Takeover: New York" event. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Riddle about the head games and if he got the upperhand, and if we can expect the same at Takeover.

"Me getting the upperhand is what you should always expect," Riddle said. "And when it comes to mind games, I'm used to it, from fighting to the rest of my life. So, he can do whatever he wants but at the end of the day, I'm just going to smile and get the job done. And at NXT New York, Takeover, I'm going to walk away the next NXT North American Champion, bro."

- As noted, the remaining episodes in the first season of WWE's Miz & Mrs. series will premiere on the USA Network after SmackDown goes off the air on Tuesday, April 2. Below is the synopsis for the return episode, featuring The Miz and Maryse taking Monroe Sky to her first SummerSlam weekend:

"Baby's First SummerSlam: Mike and Maryse take Monroe to Summerslam; Mike gets an embarrassing tan."

- Alexa Bliss gave another update on her look via Twitter today and it's not as different as she indicated earlier. As seen below, Bliss posted a "finished product" photo and revealed she kept the blonde look. You can see all three of the related tweets below: