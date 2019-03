Michael Elgin recently spoke with Alicia Atout from AMBY Interviews about training with his wife, wrestler MsChif. He also explained why it's hard to relax after being on the road, and mentioned who he would like to play him out to the ring. Below are highlights from the interview:

Why relaxing after being on the road isn't an option:

"It's actually kind of hard to relax. Often it would be 2, 3 in the morning that I'll have to wake up early to do my workout, so I have the day with my wife and son. Relax isn't quite what I do. We kind of have, like, a set schedule because Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays he's in school, so we go workout early. We don't get to workout with each other as often. Tuesdays and Thursdays are days to take him out and play and stuff. Rest really isn't an option, but it's good to kind of just turn everything off and be with them."

Training with his wife, wrestler MsChif and how it's motivational:

"It's definitely motivational. I always like training with her. Before we had our son, we joined Gold's Gym because she worked out a smaller gym when I moved out there. It was awesome and I think that it definitely motivates both of you because you want to push yourself harder, and then the person you're with wants to push themselves harder too. It's just a good mentality and I think we both saw a lot of growth in our bodies, and our strength, and everything in training together. I think it's happening again because she's saying that she's lifting a lot heavier than she has been when we're getting our workouts. It definitely motivates you on a certain level."

Who he would like to play him out to the ring:

"I couldn't say it would be a band, but I tried very hard to get Classified to play me out to the ring while I was in Canada for Ring of Honor. I would go with Classified because of a lot of road trips I'll play him on road and none of my students or anybody else from the States heard of him. He's just not breaking out in the States and I think he's amazing. We also shared a birthday. If you are watching this, please contact me. I'm at Destiny in Mississauga all the time and you could be here and rap out to the ring."

Elgin also spoke about how he felt after his match during Destiny Wrestling and BlackCraft Wrestling's event The Ritual in Toronto. You can listen to the whole interview in the above video.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Alicia Atout - AMBY Interviews with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.