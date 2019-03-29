WWE superstar Mickie James just announced on her official Instagram that next week, she will be a speaker at the Childhelp National Day of Hope breakfast in Washington D.C. The first Wednesday in April is National Day of Hope and it was created by the United States House of Representatives in 2000.

James wrote that she was excited to be part of the event and that the organization was near and dear to her heart. She also wrote that after the breakfast, she will be joining the Childhelp team on the Hill to speak to members of Congress about the importance of organizations like Childhelp.

Her full message reads: "I am so excited to announce that next week I will be a speaker at the @childhelp National Day of Hope breakfast in Washington D.C. After the breakfast, I will join the Childhelp team on the Hill speaking to leaders and members of Congress about the importance of helping organizations that help victims and families with their life-changing resources and programs.

As you may know, this organization is so special to me, and near & dear to my heart. Please check out their page Childhelp.org and support them in any way you can. Together we can end child abuse now & forever. If you know of, or suspect a child to be a victim please use the national Child Abuse hotline 1-800-4-A-Child so they may no longer be a victim but a #SURVIVOR thank you!!! Xoxo"

It was also announced today that Mickie James will be a part of the 2nd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

