- Above is the 27th episode of the donuts review YouTube show from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Fire & Desire visit Bill's Donuts in Dayton, Ohio during a media day for WWE SmackDown.

- Entertainment Weekly recently ranked The Rock's movies. Fast Five was ranked #1 while Empire State was ranked last at #33. WWE's Fighting with My Family, based on Paige's family, was ranked at #9. You can check out their list below:

33. Empire State

32. Doom

31. The Scorpion King

30. Tooth Fairy

29. Planet 51

28. Be Cool

27. Southland Tales

26. GI Joe: Retaliation

25. Baywatch

24. Faster

23. Race to Witch Mountain

22. Hercules

21. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

20. Walking Tall

19. The Game Plan

18. Skyscraper

17. Get Smart

16. Rampage

15. The Mummy Returns

14. Gridiron Gang

13. San Andreas

12. Snitch

11. Pain & gain

10. Central Intelligence

9. Fighting with My Family

8. The Fate of the Furious

7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

6. Fast & Furious 6

5. The Rundown

4. The Other Guys

3. Furious 7

2. Moana

1. Fast Five

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis is celebrating 20 months of sobriety this week. Kanellis first went public with his addiction to prescription pain pills in August 2017.

He marked the milestone on Twitter, writing, "Today makes 20 months sober. Everyday I become a better husband. A better father. A better person. Everyday I get a little bit closer to achieving my dream. Our dreams are what keep us moving forward. #processoveroutcome #showupanyway #motivation #wwe #SDLive @WWE"

