- Above is the 27th episode of the donuts review YouTube show from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Fire & Desire visit Bill's Donuts in Dayton, Ohio during a media day for WWE SmackDown.
- Entertainment Weekly recently ranked The Rock's movies. Fast Five was ranked #1 while Empire State was ranked last at #33. WWE's Fighting with My Family, based on Paige's family, was ranked at #9. You can check out their list below:
33. Empire State
32. Doom
31. The Scorpion King
30. Tooth Fairy
29. Planet 51
28. Be Cool
27. Southland Tales
26. GI Joe: Retaliation
25. Baywatch
24. Faster
23. Race to Witch Mountain
22. Hercules
21. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
20. Walking Tall
19. The Game Plan
18. Skyscraper
17. Get Smart
16. Rampage
15. The Mummy Returns
14. Gridiron Gang
13. San Andreas
12. Snitch
11. Pain & gain
10. Central Intelligence
9. Fighting with My Family
8. The Fate of the Furious
7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
6. Fast & Furious 6
5. The Rundown
4. The Other Guys
3. Furious 7
2. Moana
1. Fast Five
- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis is celebrating 20 months of sobriety this week. Kanellis first went public with his addiction to prescription pain pills in August 2017.
He marked the milestone on Twitter, writing, "Today makes 20 months sober. Everyday I become a better husband. A better father. A better person. Everyday I get a little bit closer to achieving my dream. Our dreams are what keep us moving forward. #processoveroutcome #showupanyway #motivation #wwe #SDLive @WWE"
You can see Kanellis' tweet below:
Today makes 20 months sober. Everyday I become a better husband. A better father. A better person. Everyday I get a little bit closer to achieving my dream. Our dreams are what keep us moving forward. #processoveroutcome #showupanyway #motivation #wwe #SDLive @WWE pic.twitter.com/wwsKMt8RzS— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) March 13, 2019