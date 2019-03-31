ONE Championship signed former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez to help bridge the gap between the Asian-based promotion and the rest of the world. Both made their promotional debuts Sunday at ONE: A New Era, but only Johnson came out victorious.

Johnson, who defended the UFC flyweight title 12 times before moving to ONE, scored a submission victory over Yuya Wakamatsu to advance in the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix. Alvarez, though, was knocked out at the hands of Timofey Nastyukhin in the lightweight GP opening round.

The card featured four title belts on the line, with former champion Shinya Aoki taking back the lightweight gold with a first round arm-triangle choke submission win vs. Eduard Folayang in the main event.

Xiong Jing Nan became the strawweight champion with a fifth round finish of Angela Lee, while Aung La N Sang retained his middleweight belt with a TKO over Ken Hasegawa. Bibiano Fernandes became the bantamweight champion once more via disqualification over Kevin Belingon.

A two-hour recap show from the event is scheduled to air on TNT Monday night beginning at 11:45 p.m. ET. Complete results can be found below:

* ONE Lightweight World Championship: Shinya Aoki defeats Eduard Folayang by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 2:34 minutes of round 1

* ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship: Xiong Jing Nan defeats Angela Lee by TKO (Strikes) at 1:37 minutes of round 5

* ONE Middleweight World Championship: Aung La N Sang defeats Ken Hasegawa by TKO (Strikes) at 4:41 minutes of round 2

* ONE Bantamweight World Championship: Bibiano Fernandes defeats Kevin Belingon by Disqualification (DQ)

* ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal : Demetrious Johnson defeats Yuya Wakamatsu by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:40 minutes of round 2

* ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal : Timofey Nastyukhin defeats Eddie Alvarez by TKO (Strikes) at 4:05 minutes of round 1

* ONE Super Series Kickboxing Catch Weight: Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex defeats Andy Souwer by Knockout (KO) at 0:51 minutes of round 2

* ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Danny Kingad defeats Senzo Ikeda by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

* ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Kairat Akhmetov defeats Reece McLaren by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

* ONE Super Series Flyweight Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Hakim Hamech by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

* ONE Super Series Flyweight Kickboxing: Joseph Lasiri defeats Hiroki Akimoto by Majority Decision (MD) after 3 rounds

* Women's Atomweight: Mei Yamaguchi defeats Kseniya Lachkova by Submission (Armbar) at 3:18 minutes of round 3

* Featherweight: Garry Tonon defeats Anthony Engelen by TKO (Strikes) at 4:12 minutes of round 1

* ONE Super Series Bantamweight Muay Thai: Panicos Yusuf defeats Mohammed Bin Mahmoud by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

* Lightweight: Yoon Chang Min defeats Bala Shetty by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:16 minutes of round 1