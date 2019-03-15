Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer has been active over Twitter the past couple of days as he updates fans on the recent additions to the company's roster and backstage personnel.

Bauer first announced that George Carroll, Jr. would be joining the ranks of MLW. George is a former writer and content producer for Ring of Honor, but more recently, he was a director for New Japan Pro Wrestling, assigned to manage the initial expansion of New Japan into the United States.

Bauer's post reads, "The world of MLW never stops... and we keep staffing up. Happy to welcome George Carroll, Jr. to the team. George is a big get for us."

Earlier today, Bauer also revealed that MLW has signed Jordan Oliver as a talent to the roster, hinting at an April 4th debut. Bauer announced the signing with a simple, "MLW signs Newburgh's Jordan Oliver to a contract." He later added, "You gotta be tough when you come from one of "America's most dangerous cities" - and Jordan isn't just tough but talented. The Hudson Valley highflier just leveled up. Welcome to @MLW, kid. See you April 4th at #RiseofTheRenegades."

You can see the full tweets below:

The world of @MLW never stops... and we keep staffing up. Happy to welcome @GCarroll77 to the team. George is a big get for us. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 15, 2019

Glad to be back and part of something special! https://t.co/anWyIWLa5G — George W Carroll Jr (@GCarroll77) March 15, 2019