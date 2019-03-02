- Above is a look at Jazz who has held the NWA Women's Championship for 900 days. Jazz defended (and retained) the title against Heather Monroe at a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood event.

- MLW announced on April 5 at 8 pm ET they will present Battle Riot II as a 2-hour network special on beIN SPORTS live from New York City's Melrose Ballroom. The live broadcast will feature the 40-wrestler Battle Riot, plus more matches. The winner receives a shot at the World Heavyweight Title whenever they decide. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

- PWG Two Hundred took place last night in Los Angeles, California at The Globe Theater with Jeff Cobb retaining the PWG World Championship against Bandido in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Jungle Boy defeated Jake Atlas and Trey Miguel

* Puma King defeated Laredo Kid

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) defeated Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

* Brody King defeated Darby Allin

* Jonathan Gresham defeated David Starr

* The Rascalz (c) defeated Lucha Brothers and LAX (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Bandido (PWG World Championship)