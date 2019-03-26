As seen above, WWE RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley spoke with TMZ Sports earlier this week about his good friend Rob Gronkowski retiring from the NFL. Gronk is the man who helped Rawley win the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Mojo said he wouldn't be shocked one bit if WWE is one of the paths we see the 29 year old Gronk go down now that he is done with professional football.

"That wouldn't shock me one bit," Mojo said. "I mean, he's always been a wrestling fan. I know WrestleMania, he was all excited about it. We still joke around about it, we're all still really proud of that moment. So, yeah man, in the future I'm sure at some point you'll see him inside a WWE ring in one capacity or another."

The TMZ hosts pointed to how WWE is big on crossover appearances, and asked if Mojo thinks the company would be interested in bringing Gronk on. Mojo said the three-time Super Bowl winner would be a perfect fit in the locker room.

"I'm absolutely positive they would be pretty receptive to that," Mojo said. "A guy that can move the way he can, that has his size, just his overall demeanor and charisma, yeah, that's kind of what we recruit around. That's exactly what we're looking for here. I'm sure they'd be on-board with it. Like you said, there have been a lot of Superstars from other walks of life that have come here and been successful. That's kind of the beauty of WWE, is everyone's got their own story, they all have their own path in getting here. It's just a very diverse and unique locker room. So, yeah, he'd be a perfect fit, absolutely."

Mojo also said we're about to see a wild side from Gronk like we've never seen before, if that's even possible. When asked about a message he would send to his good friend, Mojo said the New England Patriots and the NFL have had Gronk in "handcuffs" until now.

"Hey man, he already knows how I feel about his football career, he already knows what the message is," Mojo said. "Yo, let's go baby, it's time to turn up. The handcuffs are off. You don't have the Patriots and the NFL locking you down anymore. So, I'll tell you what, if you thought Gronk was wild before, I'm telling you, I'm telling you, wait until you see him without the shackles on because it's a whole 'nother beast. I'm actually pretty excited about this."

Mojo tweeted the following on Sunday when Gronk's retirement was announced. He wrote, "Congrats to my brother @RobGronkowski on retirement. Best to ever play the position in @NFL history. Proud of your career and even more proud to be your friend. It's about to get really wild now. The best is yet to come!"

Below is more video of the TMZ Sports crew looking at Gronk in WWE and the interview with Mojo: