David Arquette seems to still want to prove himself in the wrestling business, especially to Mr. Anderson (formerly Mr. Kennedy in WWE). Anderson shared a poster for an event called "Legends of Wrestling," which includes legendary names like Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.

Arquette will also be a part of the event, which Anderson felt obligated to point out. In his tweet, Anderson wrote: "Gonna be a great show on 4/20 in Detroit! A cornucopia of wrestling LEGENDS. And David Arquette. The guy who killed WCW. GTFO."

In WCW, David Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, which did cause some controversy at the time. Several wrestlers during that time were not happy, Arquette previously admitted. Now, he's taking the sport seriously and made his debut for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood on July 15, 2018, where he lost to RJ City. On November 16, 2018, Arquette wrestled Nick Gage in the now-infamous death match at Joey Janela's LA Confidential event that left him a bloody mess.

Arquette did reply back to Anderson. He wrote: "Thanks a lot MISTER Anderson... didn't you help kill TNA?" He also called out Anderson for being in the film industry. He posted photos of the movie, Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia which Mr. Anderson starred in 2009.

You can read their heated Twitter exchange below:

Thanks a lot MISTER Anderson... didn't you help kill TNA? https://t.co/29oyPs6QCi — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 23, 2019